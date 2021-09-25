Financial Insights Inc. Invests $78,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $106.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

