Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.