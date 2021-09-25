Financial Insights Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,720,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,549,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

