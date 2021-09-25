Financial Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.9% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perion Network and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 1.95 $10.23 million $0.36 52.56 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 18.32 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 5.36% 9.92% 5.73% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perion Network beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

