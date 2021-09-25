Financial Review: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.05 $32.82 million $1.18 33.19

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.60%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

