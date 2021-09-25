Financial Survey: Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.75 -$16.99 million $0.88 22.39 Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 2.90 $68.50 million $1.53 11.43

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 24.20% 8.05% 0.92% Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Howard Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Howard Bancorp.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.