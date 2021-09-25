First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

