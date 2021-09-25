First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

