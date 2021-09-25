Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

