Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $51.40 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $51,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.79. 470,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

