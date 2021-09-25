Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $97.77 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $97,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

