Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $64,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

