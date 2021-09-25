Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 105,177 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,177 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,457,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 6,114,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

