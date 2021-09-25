Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

AMAT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $141.92. 3,728,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

