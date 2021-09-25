Flamingo Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.60 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $65.60 million and $25.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

