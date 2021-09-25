FLC Capital Advisors Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,448,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 82,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

