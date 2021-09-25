Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.19. Approximately 92,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,015,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.32.

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

