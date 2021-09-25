Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRHLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

