Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

