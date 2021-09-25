Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.