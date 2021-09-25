Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $17,993,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.