Freicoin Price Down 44.8% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $366,682.29 and approximately $38.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars.

