fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $143.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the highest is $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 4,375,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,896. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

