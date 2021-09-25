Fuse Network Market Capitalization Reaches $4.39 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $164,299.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.48 or 1.00021517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.56 or 0.06765650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.00760012 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

