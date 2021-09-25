FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

FSUGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $3.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.