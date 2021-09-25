FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,122.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 587,213,864 coins and its circulating supply is 557,919,129 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

