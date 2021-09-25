Galera Therapeutics’ (GRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.