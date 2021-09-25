GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the lowest is $31.04 million. GAN reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 364,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.06.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.