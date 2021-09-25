Gas (GAS) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00019825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

