Gavin Patterson Sells 747 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $128,324.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

