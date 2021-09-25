GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 104,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.