Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Generac by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.61. 533,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.07 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

