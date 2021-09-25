Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 30,617 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generation Bio by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 208.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
