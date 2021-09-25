Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 30,617 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generation Bio by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 208.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

