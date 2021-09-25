Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $375.80

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.26), with a volume of 22622473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.20 ($4.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 326.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.99. The firm has a market cap of £43.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

