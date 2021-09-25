Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $220,318.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $828,971.05 and $220,318.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00106280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00142228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.94 or 1.00066822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.16 or 0.06747956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00766225 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.