GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $500.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE GPX remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Friday. 43,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

