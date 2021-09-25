Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 110,957 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,957 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

