Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $26.81 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. 3,457,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

