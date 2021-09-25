Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $29.94 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,866. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

