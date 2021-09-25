Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $31.29 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,639,000 after acquiring an additional 554,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,788,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711,418. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

