Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 24.1% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 8.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $310.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.32 and its 200 day moving average is $294.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

