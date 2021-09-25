Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $124.26 and a 1-year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

