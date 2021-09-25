Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

