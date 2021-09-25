Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GPR opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$206.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.