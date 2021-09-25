Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 764 ($9.98). 285,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 544.80 ($7.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,228.11.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.