Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35.66 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.67% of HollyFrontier worth $35,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

