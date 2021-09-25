Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

