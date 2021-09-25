Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.