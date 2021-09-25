GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $143.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.90 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.49 on Friday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

