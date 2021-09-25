H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

